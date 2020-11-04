AP projects National Popular Vote proposition passed in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - The Associated Press is projecting Proposition 113, “Adopt Agreement to Elect U.S. President By National Popular Vote,” passed in Colorado.

As of 3:40 p.m. the proposition had 52 percent of the vote, or 1,653,228 votes, with an estimated 87 percent estimated reporting across the state.

The act concerns the adoption of an agreement among states to elect the President of the United States in place of Electoral College votes. The expected passing of the act is only one step in a bigger plan to make the change. The compact will go into effect only if states representing at least 270 Electoral College votes, the number required to win the presidency, give approval to the legislation.

The following is language used in the Colorado Blue Book on the proposition:

“The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is an agreement among participating states to ensure that the presidential candidate who wins the most votes nationwide is elected President. States that join the agreement commit to awarding all of their state’s electoral votes to the candidate who receives the most popular votes nationwide once the agreement becomes binding. The agreement only becomes binding when participating states represent more than half of all electoral votes, at least 270 of the total 538 votes in the Electoral College. This ensures that the candidate who wins the most votes nationwide is also elected by the Electoral College, since a majority of electoral votes will go to the winner of the national popular vote. If Proposition 113 is approved by voters, Colorado will be the fifteenth state, plus the District of Columbia, to join the agreement, bringing the number of committed electoral votes to 196, short of the 270 needed.”

