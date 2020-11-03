Statewide alert issued for deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado on Monday

GLENDALE, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash was under investigation in Colorado on Monday and authorities believe the person responsible is on the run.

At about 7:20 p.m. a statewide “Medina Alert” was issued for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Glendale. The crash was reported at about 5:39 p.m. at S. Cherry Street and S. Leetsdale Drive.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared some details on the suspect vehicle. The agency is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 4-door Hyundai or Nissan, white in color, with partial Colorado license plate 188. Investigators believe the vehicle has “heavy” front-end windshield damage.

If you spot the vehicle you’re asked to call 911.

If you have any information that could help you’re asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 303-759-1511.

ABOUT THE MEDINA ALERT:

In 2011 a hit-and-run driver killed 21-year-old valet driver Jose Medina. A taxi driver witnessed the event, followed the driver and provided the license plate number to police which led to the capture and arrest of the suspect who was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 12 years for a hit-and-run resulting in death.

