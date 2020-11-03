Advertisement

State races to watch election night

Election coverage will begin on kktv.com at 7 p.m.
By Lindsey Grewe and Olivia DaRocha
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - It’s finally here. The 2020 election and all of the battles involved have reached its climax. Polls close across the country Tuesday evening, and the counting will begin.

We may not know every result election night -- presidency, we’re looking at you -- but here in Colorado, some of the biggest races on the ballot could have an answer before Tuesday is done.

These are the biggest Colorado races that 11 News is keeping an eye on election night:

U.S. Senate: Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) is squaring off against incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner (R). UPDATE: Hickenlooper wins Senate seat.

U.S. House of Representatives: Incumbent Congressman Doug Lamborn (R) and challenger Jillian Freeman (D) are battling to represent Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, which encompasses El Paso, Teller, Fremont and Chaffee counties, as well as a portion of Park County. UPDATE: Lamborn retains House seat.

Amendment B: Is seeking to repeal the Gallagher Amendment, which set residential and non-residential property tax assessment rates in the state constitution. A yes vote would allow the state legislature to freeze property tax assessment rates at the current rates and prevent future cuts to residential property taxes. Voting no would keep the 38-year-old amendment in place.

Proposition EE: Would create a tax on nicotine products such as vaping devices and increase existing taxes on cigarette and tobacco. Money raised would go towards K-12 education, rural schools and tobacco programs. Beginning next decade, preschool and health care programs would also receive tax revenue. Passes

Proposition 115: Is seeking to prohibit most abortions in Colorado after 22 weeks. The proposition would leave an exception to save the life of the woman, but not for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities, or to protect the woman’s health. Colorado currently has no limits on gestational stage.

Proposition 118: Is seeking to give Coloradans at least 12 weeks of paid leave from their jobs for family medical purposes, such as after childbirth.

