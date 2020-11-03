Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

The call came in at about 7:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Montebello Drive. The neighborhood is just northwest of where North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard meet.

At the time of this writing, police did not have any information on a suspect that they could share publicly. The victim was shot while in a vehicle, and the identity of the victim has not been released.

Early into the investigation, police believe the victim was driving southbound on Montebello with a female passenger when someone opened fire on their vehicle. The man was hit and killed. The female was uninjured.

One neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous told 11 NEWS hearing about what happened is disturbing.

“Oh my goodness, I just...you know really try to fathom such violence happening here in the neighborhood. It’s just when it’s close to home--literally to home--to have something like that happen, I just like ache, my heart aches for the people involved, for the police officers have to deal with it, the families have been impacted.”

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

If you have information that could help police in this case you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

