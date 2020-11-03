Pueblo County sees more COVID-19 cases in October than entire number of cases from March to September combined

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The total number of COVID-19 in October in Pueblo County were greater than the six months of March through September combined.

The Pueblo County Health Department announced Monday night there is a small window of opportunity over the course of the next few weeks to reduce the spread of the virus in the county.

Public Health Director Randy Evetts laid out a plan to try and keep the community open. Evetts implemented a local public health order in an effort to reduce the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases and related deaths in Pueblo County, in response to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Pueblo County Mitigation Plan.

“Based on the state framework for the Safer at Home phases, the continued increasing case numbers may result in the Pueblo restricting activities, county variances may be rescinded, capacity limits for businesses and gatherings reduced,” said the health department in a press release.

