MISSING: 16-year-old last seen in mid-October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is hoping the public can help bring home a runaway teen.

Annika Newland, 16, was last seen Oct. 13 at the Glen Apartments in the 1500 block of Chapel Hills Drive. She has a history of running away from home, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office believes she has run away now.

Annika is a white female, is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white sweatpants with a red Nike shirt and blue sweater and purple Sketcher shoes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.