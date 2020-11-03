Advertisement

Hours left to vote: What you need to know

By Melissa Henry
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are just hours left to vote in the presidential race, and lines are expected to be long at voter service centers and polling places Tuesday.

In Colorado, at 7 Tuesday night you either need to have dropped your ballot in a drop box or be standing in line at a polling place in order to vote. You can still register in person and vote all at once. The deadline to register online passed last week. Be sure to bring your driver’s license and another form of proof of your Colorado address if you are registering. Here are lists of polling places and drop boxes in El Paso County.

A record-breaking 2.7 million Coloradans had already voted as of Monday night, which is nearly 70 percent of registered citizens.

“This year, it’s more important than ever. I have a 3-year-old daughter, and I want the world to be better than it is,” said Lora Shavers when asked why she votes.

Samantha Smith, another El Paso County voter, said, “For me, it was more locally, about the propositions that affect Colorado Springs and our state.”

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said if you’re voting in person, come in having done some research and knowing how you plan to vote ahead of time. This will help move long lines along. All registered voters should have gotten a state and county booklet in the mail that goes over ballot items.

“I had to look up a lot of things on the ballot that I was not familiar with, but the information was there and it wasn’t hard to figure out,” Shavers added.

“Making an educated vote is what’s so crucial,” said another voter while dropping their ballot off.

Unlike what’s possibly expected in other states, Colorado leaders do not think the pandemic will delay results from coming in because the mail ballot system has been the state standard since 2013. According to The Associated Press, mail ballots may take longer for other states to count because they’ve been received in record numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold expects state unofficial numbers will start shaping up around 8 p.m. on election night. Follow KKTV on-air, online, and on Facebook for live updates on election coverage and results.

