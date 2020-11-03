Advertisement

Evidence deadline looms in case of Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors and defense lawyers are clashing days before a deadline for evidence to be turned over in the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time girlfriend on charges that she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse.

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is not scheduled to start until July, but prosecutors must turn over evidence to her lawyers by Monday.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she recruited three girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein to abuse. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

On Oct. 30, prosecutors said in a letter to a Manhattan federal court judge that they will in the next week give Maxwell’s lawyers over 1.2 million documents from devices seized from Epstein’s residences.

They say they’ve already turned over more than 350,000 pages of documents, including search warrants, subpoena returns and some records related to law enforcement investigations of Epstein.

Defense lawyers have complained since Maxwell’s July arrest that prosecutors are slow walking the turnover of evidence the defense needs to prepare its arguments to challenge charges against the 58-year-old British socialite. The arguments are due Dec. 21.

“Summer is gone, Winter is coming, and the Government has failed to make good on its promises,” the lawyers wrote.

The lawyers said in an Oct. 23 letter to the trial judge that prosecutors had promised substantial production of evidence would occur quickly, but so far it has been “'substantial' in size, not substance.”

They said about one fourth of the documents turned over so far relate to materials from civil litigation to which Ms. Maxwell was a party and the remainder relate largely to Epstein and have nothing to do with the 1994 to 1997 time period of the conspiracy alleged in charges against her.

In their letter, prosecutors called the defense claims factually and legally incorrect.

“Contrary to the defense’s suggestion, the Government has made numerous productions consistent with the discovery schedule in this case and is working diligently to continue to meet the discovery deadlines in this case,” they wrote.

Prosecutors also disputed defense claims that Maxwell did not have adequate access to evidence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she is held without bail. Prosecutors said she has access to the materials 13 hours per day, longer than any other inmate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Graham wins, Democrats pick up Colorado in Senate battle

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are fighting in Tuesday's election to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic challengers across a vast political map in states once considered long shots for Democrats.

National

Hurricane Eta grinds inland into Nicaragua; at least 3 dead

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.

Politics

GOP maneuvers to challenge battleground absentee ballots

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

Local

Ballot 2A passes, letting City of Colorado Springs keep $1.9M

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Voters in Colorado Springs voted to pass Ballot Issue 2A on Tuesday by more than 30,000 votes.

Politics

Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

Latest News

National Politics

The 2020 election is in its final leg

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
The 2020 election is in its final leg.

National Politics

Postal Service says it can’t meet judge’s ballot order

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of Washington, D.C., gave the agency until Tuesday afternoon to search 27 facilities in several battleground areas for outstanding ballots and send out those votes immediately.

National Politics

Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

National Politics

Millions of votes cast, Americans pick a president

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Millions of Americans lined up today to add their votes to the more than 100 million already cast as President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden await the outcome of the election.

National Politics

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

National Politics

Election 2020: Voters swarm the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The first polls have closed on Election Day.