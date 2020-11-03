EPSO still looking for tips on 2018 missing woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for 57-year-old Jane Mudder who was first reported missing May of 2018.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking for any information on any sightings of Jane, or if you received or made a phone call to Jane on May 5, 2018- to please call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

