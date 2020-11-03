Denver TV station security guard bails out of jail
This happened Tuesday.
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The man accused of killing a protester at dueling Denver rallies is out of jail tonight.
11 News learned Matthew Dolloff is out of jail after officials say he posted a half a million dollar bond.
Dolloff was serving as a security guard for a Denver TV station last month when the shooting happened and has been in jail since.
Click here to learn more about this story.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.