Denver TV station security guard bails out of jail

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The man accused of killing a protester at dueling Denver rallies is out of jail tonight.

11 News learned Matthew Dolloff is out of jail after officials say he posted a half a million dollar bond.

Dolloff was serving as a security guard for a Denver TV station last month when the shooting happened and has been in jail since.

