CSPD identifies additional suspect in series of Oct. bank robberies

The suspect was identified by police as 49-year-old David Lyman.
(MGN)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department has named a new suspect in the series of bank robberies, that happened in October.

Police have identified the suspect as 49-year-old David Lyman of Colorado Springs. CSPD took Lyman into custody and has charged him with the following robberies:

· 10/8/2020; Ent Credit Union, 4545 Galley Road

· 10/15/2020; Ent Credit Union, 4720 Flintridge Drive

· 10/21/2020; Ent Credit Union, 2336 North Wasatch Avenue

· 10/23/2020; Wells Fargo, 5190 North Academy Boulevard (attempt)

According to police, Lyman’s arrest is not connected to a previous robbery pattern. However, with Lyman’s arrest- 8 of the 10 bank robberies that occurred in October have been cleared.

Anyone with information, or who is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

