CSFD at working fire on Indigo Ridge PT, east of downtown
This was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a working fire off Indigo Ridge Point in Colorado Springs.
This is east of downtown, off of Airport Road.
Our crew on scene was told it was a small part of the deck that was burned. There reportedly were no injuries and no damage to the inside.
