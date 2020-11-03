CSFD at working fire on Indigo Ridge PT, east of downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a working fire off Indigo Ridge Point in Colorado Springs.

This is east of downtown, off of Airport Road.

Our crew on scene was told it was a small part of the deck that was burned. There reportedly were no injuries and no damage to the inside.

Crews are on scene of a #WorkingFire off Indigo Ridge PT in Colorado Springs. #ColoradoSpringsfire #IAFFLocal5 — Colorado Springs Firefighters (@local5iaff) November 3, 2020

