Crews respond to a garage fire near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a garage fire near a popular park in Colorado Springs on Monday.

The fire was reported in a neighborhood just west of Palmer Park at 3512 David Lane just before 10 p.m. The area is just southwest of Austin Bluffs Parkway and N. Academy Boulevard.

When crews arrived at the home the garage was filled with smoke and deemed a “working structure fire” by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 3512 W DAVID LN. Truck 10 arrived and found a garage full of smoke. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 3, 2020

