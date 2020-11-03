COVID-19 outbreak confirmed in Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A coronavirus outbreak has been confirmed at the Pueblo County Jail among sheriff’s employees and inmates.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office confirms 12 employees and four inmates have tested positive for the virus.

“Unfortunately, cases of COVID-19 are increasing in our community, and we, as part of the community, are not immune to it,” Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor said in a statement Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says it is taking every precaution to stem the outbreak.

“We have a plan of action and we are taking steps to prevent further spread of this virus among our employees and the inmates. We continue to do daily screenings and temperature and maintain a strict regime of cleaning and disinfecting all of our facilities,” Taylor said.

All who tested positive are currently in isolation. Those who were in close contact with any of the infected individuals have been notified and are quarantining.

Pueblo County currently has 31 active outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.