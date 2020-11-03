5th and 6th robberies reported in Springs since Halloween night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A string of robberies plaguing the Springs since Halloween has grown longer, with two new robberies reported overnight Tuesday.

With the latest robberies, the number since Saturday evening is now at six. Police have not said if any are connected, but there have been some similarities, including some occuring in the same street block.

The two newest robberies were reported between 1:50 and 3:35 a.m. Tuesday. The first happened at a business in the 2800 block of Briargate Boulevard and involved two armed suspects who threatened the clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash. They left with money and store merchandise, and the clerk was left unharmed. Police have not released suspect descriptions or the name of the business.

The second robbery happened at a 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue. Police say the suspect walked into the store and helped himself to money in the register. He never showed a weapon, but the clerk told officer he could see the grip of a handgun. The robber fled the area and has not been located, but police did recover a stolen vehicle found abandoned nearby. Police believe the vehicle was used in the robbery.

Robberies since Halloween:

3800 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

5700 block of South Carefree Circle, Oct. 31, 7:46 p.m.

3000 block of West Colorado Avenue, Nov. 1, 1:10 a.m.

5700 block of South Carefree Circle, Nov. 2, 2:38 a.m.

2800 block of Briargate Boulevard, Nov. 3, 1:51 a.m.

3000 block of West Colorado Avenue, Nov. 3, 3:33 a.m.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies should contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

