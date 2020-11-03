3,145,626 ballots returned in Colorado as of Tuesday afternoon, surpassing 2016 total

DENVER (KKTV) - More residents turned in a ballot this year compared to the last general election according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

As of Tuesday at about noon., 3,145,626 ballots have been returned- which surpasses the 2016 total state turnout of 2,855,257.

Coloradans continue to make their voices heard! As of 4 pm, 3,104,807 ballots have been returned. Voting centers don’t close until 7 pm tonight so there’s still time to register and vote! #Election2020 #ElectionNight https://t.co/10FzFJ2dS2. — Colorado Sec. of State (@COSecofState) November 3, 2020

So far, this year’s ballot turnout is broken down to 930,452 from registered Democrats, 833,215 from registered Republicans and 1,088,369 from unaffiliated voters.

According to the latest count by the Secretary of State’s office, 343,108 ballots have been received in El Paso County.

Polls are open in Colorado until 7 p.m. Click here for information on the 2020 General Election in Colorado.

