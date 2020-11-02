Advertisement

Where to go: Register to vote, replace ballot, change address

By Melissa Henry
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County has 13 new voter service centers and polling places opening Monday, and this is where you need to go to get any last-minute issues resolved in order to vote.

You must register to vote in-person at one of these centers because time has run out to register online. Similarly, issues such as change of address or getting a replacement ballot must be handled in-person. Click here for a list of all 35 El Paso County offices. You must be in line no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to have your vote counted.

“That’s what vote centers were originally designed for, for voters that need that special assistance, that last-minute service," said Chuck Broerman, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder.

While anyone can vote in person at one of these centers, leaders ask that you only come in if you have an issue that needs resolving by election officials; otherwise, that will cause already-expected long lines to be longer. In order to leave those centers open to those who need them, officials say voters who have no issues with the ballot they received in the mail should return it in one of the county’s 37 drop boxes.

Officials say voter service centers and polling places are expected to have long lines for two main reasons: the length of the ballot and pandemic precautions.

“The ballot is rather long, so it could take some time, and then between each of those transactions, we have crews that will come in and clean the stations," Broerman added.

About 5 percent of ballots are expected to be received at voter service centers and polling places. More than 80 percent are typically returned in drop boxes. The remaining 5 percent is mainly made up of mail-in ballots.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

National

Justice Barrett joins Supreme Court arguments for first time

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.

Politics

AP Explains: The election result may be delayed. That’s OK.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
We may not know who won the presidential election on Tuesday night. And if so, it does not necessarily mean anything is broken, fraudulent, corrupted or wrong.

Politics

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:43 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Latest News

Politics

COLORADO VOTERS: If you are mailing in your ballot, you must do so by today

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:42 AM MDT
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Monday is an important deadline day for the 2020 Presidential Election for Colorado voters.

Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aides

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:42 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

Politics

GOP-only vote advances Barrett Supreme Court nomination to Senate; Dems boycott vote

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:24 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Republicans powered past a Democratic boycott of the session Thursday to keep confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick on track before Election Day.

Politics

US officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say Iran is responsible for emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest in multiple states.

News

BBB Warns of Election Based Scams

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:09 PM MDT
|
BBB Warns of Election Based Scams