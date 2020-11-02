Where to go: Register to vote, replace ballot, change address

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County has 13 new voter service centers and polling places opening Monday, and this is where you need to go to get any last-minute issues resolved in order to vote.

You must register to vote in-person at one of these centers because time has run out to register online. Similarly, issues such as change of address or getting a replacement ballot must be handled in-person. Click here for a list of all 35 El Paso County offices. You must be in line no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to have your vote counted.

“That’s what vote centers were originally designed for, for voters that need that special assistance, that last-minute service," said Chuck Broerman, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder.

While anyone can vote in person at one of these centers, leaders ask that you only come in if you have an issue that needs resolving by election officials; otherwise, that will cause already-expected long lines to be longer. In order to leave those centers open to those who need them, officials say voters who have no issues with the ballot they received in the mail should return it in one of the county’s 37 drop boxes.

Officials say voter service centers and polling places are expected to have long lines for two main reasons: the length of the ballot and pandemic precautions.

“The ballot is rather long, so it could take some time, and then between each of those transactions, we have crews that will come in and clean the stations," Broerman added.

About 5 percent of ballots are expected to be received at voter service centers and polling places. More than 80 percent are typically returned in drop boxes. The remaining 5 percent is mainly made up of mail-in ballots.

