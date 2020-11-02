Advertisement

Voice of the consumer: Only difference in mail ballot and in-person voting is the cost

Jenna Middaugh
Jenna Middaugh(KKTV)
By Jenna Middaugh
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s finally here: Election week.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, more than 2 million Coloradans have already turned their ballots in. For those who haven’t, all ballots need to be returned to a drop box by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

At this point, it’s too late to send your ballot back through the mail. You can find a list of all the drop box locations in El Paso County by visiting www.epcvotes.com.

This year, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman told me his offices have been seeing a sharp increase in people choosing to vote in person.

“We are experiencing anywhere from seven to 10 times as many people that are voting in person compared to 2016,” he said.

Broerman is really encouraging last-minute voters to use the ballots they got in the mail, instead of going to a Voter Service and Polling Center to vote in person. Not only is it safer to vote from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, Broerman said it actually saves the county money.

According to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, the average mail ballot packet costs $2 per voter. When people vote in person that cost increases to $30.

“The cost comes from what it takes to support an in-person vote versus the processing of a mail ballot,” Broerman said. “We have to rent facilities to host those vote centers. We have staff, there’s a tremendous number of staff that is at each of these vote centers. We have very expensive equipment and printers and computers that support that effort. There’s just a lot of logistics that go into supporting a ballot that is cast in-person versus at home.”

The presidential election is expected to cost more than $2 million this year, which falls on taxpayers. Broerman said that is more than the 2016 election, but the cost also reflects expanded services. El Paso County now has more voting centers and drop boxes compared to four years ago. If more people vote in person, that could raise the cost of this election.

“Let’s be careful and mindful about how we vote in these next few days.”

Broerman said people should only vote in person if they still need to register to vote or update their registration information, if they made a mistake on their ballot, or need extra accommodations.

Despite there being a national debate over the security of mail-in ballots, Broerman said people in Colorado don’t have to worry.

“It goes through the same steps, the same equipment. That ballot looks exactly the same and is handled exactly the same whether you voted in person or you vote that mail ballot you drop in our drop box,” he said.

Bipartisan teams of election judges empty the ballot boxes multiple times a day. They’re also monitored by surveillance cameras 24/7.

Since more people are expected to vote in person on Election Day, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorders Office said results could be released later than normal. Stick with KKTV 11 News for your election coverage.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

