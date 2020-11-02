Shots fired during Springs road rage incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a driver with Washington plates after a road rage incident escalated into a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway after the two drivers pulled over and got into an argument. Police say as the argument intensified, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired into the other driver’s vehicle. No one was hit.

Police have not released what led up to the argument, other than it was related to road rage.

The suspect is described as a white male weighing between 200-220 with short “clean-cut" hair, trimmed facial hair and dark glasses. He is thought to be somewhere between 30-40 years old. His vehicle is a gold-colored Chevy Trailblazer with a crack in the windshield. His plate number is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can leave their tip with Crime Stoppers. That number is 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.