Recycle your old pumpkins: Care and Share’s ‘The Great Pumpkin Rescue’ is back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - November has moved in -- a scary time for old jack-o’-lanterns.

Will they be trashed? Or left to slowly wither away?

Care and Share is swooping in to save the day!

The local non-profit is holding its annual “Great Pumpkin Rescue” from now until Nov. 15, giving the community some place to discard their old pumpkins and put them to good use.

To participate, just take your pumpkins to Care and Share’s Springs-based distribution center at 2605 Preamble Point. The process is simple: just drive through the parking lot and leave the pumpkin in a large tote near the greenhouse on the northeast side of the property. Make sure the pumpkins are natural -- no sealants or other decor.

The punpkins will be enjoyed by farm animals at Vogl Homestead Farm.

“Care and Share has a strong ethic around recycling and having as little waste as possible, so this opportunity to work with our local farmers who can turn pumpkins into feed for their animal is a win-win proposition for us,” said Care and Share CEO Lynne Telford.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.