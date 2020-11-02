Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder expecting record-breaking voter turnout

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now, the Pueblo County hopes to break records this year with voter turnout. The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder, Gilbert Ortiz, says he thinks there will be about 90,000 votes once polls close. In 2016, Pueblo County reportedly saw 78,900 total votes.

As of 2 p.m. Monday 72,505 votes were counted which ends up being about 67% of active registered voters. When those votes get broken down that’s 43% of Democrats, 28% of Republicans and 29% of unaffiliated voters.

Ortiz tells 11 news Puebloans tend to come out during the last days of the election. “Probably about 5% of the total votes are counted on election day, but there are some people in town that are very traditional and they want to show up to their polls and vote in person” says Ortiz.

There are eight drop off locations, eight in-person voting centers and two drive up ballot drop off locations across Pueblo County. At those drive-up locations several judges will check to make sure everything is correct on the b allot and place it in the drop-off box.

Ortiz is telling people not to mail-in ballots anymore, and to drop them off in-person or at one of their voting centers. You do have until 7 p.m. on election night to vote.

The county clerk and recorder’s office tells 11 news they are expecting long lines on election night and are urging people to drop off their ballots early.

