MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Nov. 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Twenty-year-old Noah Burton is wanted on a long list of charges, including aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, theft, and failure to appear in court. He is described as a 5-foot-6, 125-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jorge Siguenza Martinez faces two counts of felony menacing with a weapon, along with charges of reckless driving, vehicular eluding, harassment and menacing. Siguenza Martinez is described as a 31-year-old white male with black hair and brown eyes, weighs 250 pounds and is 6-foot-1.

Bernard Eichensehr, 31, faces multiple assault charges, including causing serious injury. He is described as a 6-foot-tall white male weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anthony Ramos, 32, is wanted on a number of charges, including illegal discharge of a firearm, burglary, criminal mischief, theft, and violation of a protection order. He is a white male, has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 170.

Nathaniel Strawder, 27, is accused of a laundry list of offenses, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, obstructing a law enforcement officer, vehicular eluding, resisting arrest, using a fake license plate and reckless driving. Strawder is described as a 5-foot-11 white male with brown hair and green eyes and weighs 140.

Michael Smith, 43, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. He is a white male, stands 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

