Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Nov. 2

(MGN online)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:11 AM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

burton

Twenty-year-old Noah Burton is wanted on a long list of charges, including aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, theft, and failure to appear in court. He is described as a 5-foot-6, 125-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

martinezE

Jorge Siguenza Martinez faces two counts of felony menacing with a weapon, along with charges of reckless driving, vehicular eluding, harassment and menacing. Siguenza Martinez is described as a 31-year-old white male with black hair and brown eyes, weighs 250 pounds and is 6-foot-1.

eichensehr

Bernard Eichensehr, 31, faces multiple assault charges, including causing serious injury. He is described as a 6-foot-tall white male weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

ramos

Anthony Ramos, 32, is wanted on a number of charges, including illegal discharge of a firearm, burglary, criminal mischief, theft, and violation of a protection order. He is a white male, has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 170.

strawder

Nathaniel Strawder, 27, is accused of a laundry list of offenses, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, obstructing a law enforcement officer, vehicular eluding, resisting arrest, using a fake license plate and reckless driving. Strawder is described as a 5-foot-11 white male with brown hair and green eyes and weighs 140.

smith

Michael Smith, 43, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. He is a white male, stands 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Statewide alert issued for deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
A deadly crash was under investigation in Colorado on Monday and authorities believe the person responsible is on the run.

Local

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder expecting record-breaking voter turnout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Voter turnout in Pueblo County the day before the 2020 election.

Local

Authorities discover the remains of a Colorado mother on a 17,000-acre ranch

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An unsettling discovery by authorities has a Colorado sheriff’s office reaching out to the public for help.

Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

Forecast

Warm & quiet trend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 11.2.20

Latest News

National

Justice Barrett joins Supreme Court arguments for first time

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.

Local

Recycle your old pumpkins: Care and Share’s ‘The Great Pumpkin Rescue’ is back

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Local non-profit Care and Share is holding its annual “Great Pumpkin Rescue” from now until Nov. 15, giving the community some place to discard their old pumpkins and put them to good use.

Politics

Where to go: Register to vote, replace ballot, change address

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Where to go: Registering to vote, get replacement ballot, change address

Local

Lots of construction ahead this week in the I-25 gap

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Heads up, drivers! There’s a busy week ahead in the I-25 “Gap”!

Politics

AP Explains: The election result may be delayed. That’s OK.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
We may not know who won the presidential election on Tuesday night. And if so, it does not necessarily mean anything is broken, fraudulent, corrupted or wrong.

Crime

4th robbery in 2 days reported at Springs business

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police are investigating the fourth robbery at a Springs business in under 48 hours.