Metal asteroid could be worth $10 quintillion

NASA is sending a spacecraft to investigate the asteroid
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) – Asteroid 16 Psyche, one of the largest objects in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, could be worth an astonishing amount of money.

Because made of mostly nickel and iron, scientists estimate its value at $10 quintillion or more than the combined economies of Earth.

If you want to write that out, it’s a one with 19 zeros after it.

Scientists think could be the core of an early planet.

They hope studying the asteroid will help them better understand Earth’s core.

NASA is planning to launch an unmanned spacecraft to study 16 Psyche in August 2022, but it won’t get there until 2026.

“The Psyche mission will be the first mission to investigate a world of metal rather than of rock and ice,” the NASA website says. “Psyche offers a unique window into the violent history of collisions and accretion that created terrestrial planets.”

