Lots of construction ahead this week in the I-25 gap

MGN
MGN (KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:11 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, drivers! There’s a busy week ahead in the I-25 “Gap”!

If you’re traveling the 18-mile stretch between Monument and Castle Rock at any time over the next several days, you’re likely to see construction work. Here’s a schedule so you can plan accordingly (information provided by CDOT):

Monday night: From 8 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday, southbound I-25 will be closed at Sky View Lane/Tomah Road (exit 174) for paving operations. Motorists will funnel into one lane and detour around the closure using the off- and on-ramps at Sky View Lane/Tomah Road. Delays are expected.

Nightly Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m., northbound I-25 will be closed at Sky View Lane/Tomah Road (exit 174) for paving operations. Motorists will funnel into one lane and detour around the closure using the off- and on-ramps at Sky View Lane/Tomah Road. Delays are expected.

Thursday night: From 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., expect a single lane closure on southbound I-25 between Upper Lake Gulch Road (exit 172) and Greenland Road (exit 167) for drainage replacement and paving.

All week: Routine overnight single lane closures, which started Sunday, will continue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday. Flagging on the east and west Frontage roads continues, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Flagging at the Greenland Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road interchanges continues, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

