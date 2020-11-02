Lots of construction ahead this week in the I-25 gap
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, drivers! There’s a busy week ahead in the I-25 “Gap”!
If you’re traveling the 18-mile stretch between Monument and Castle Rock at any time over the next several days, you’re likely to see construction work. Here’s a schedule so you can plan accordingly (information provided by CDOT):
Monday night: From 8 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday, southbound I-25 will be closed at Sky View Lane/Tomah Road (exit 174) for paving operations. Motorists will funnel into one lane and detour around the closure using the off- and on-ramps at Sky View Lane/Tomah Road. Delays are expected.
Nightly Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m., northbound I-25 will be closed at Sky View Lane/Tomah Road (exit 174) for paving operations. Motorists will funnel into one lane and detour around the closure using the off- and on-ramps at Sky View Lane/Tomah Road. Delays are expected.
Thursday night: From 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., expect a single lane closure on southbound I-25 between Upper Lake Gulch Road (exit 172) and Greenland Road (exit 167) for drainage replacement and paving.
All week: Routine overnight single lane closures, which started Sunday, will continue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday. Flagging on the east and west Frontage roads continues, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Flagging at the Greenland Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road interchanges continues, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
