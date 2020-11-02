Advertisement

Cannon booms black...again! Pueblo South outduels Pueblo East 28-7

Colts retain cannon in 45th edition of annual rivalry game
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - There was no need to sanitize the cannon. Pueblo South made sure its trophy wasn’t going anywhere.

The #4 Colts held Pueblo East at bay in the 45th annual Cannon Game at Dutch Clark Stadium Saturday, defeating the Eagles 28-7 to retain the trophy in back-to-back years.

South quarterback Jace Bellah found his favorite target Luke Guarienti for a pair of touchdowns in the first half to give the Colts a 14-0 lead. Bellah also contributed on defense, snagging an interception in the 3rd. Running back George Longoria had a busy day, adding a touchdown on a 21-yard rush in the second half to extend the lead.

Pueblo South keeps possession of the cannon after a 28-14 win over East last year. The Colts (2-0) play Canon City Friday at 7:00 p.m., while the Eagles (2-2) look to bounce back next week at home against Durango.

