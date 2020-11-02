Advertisement

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. In a document filed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, defense attorneys say sending Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob."
In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. In a document filed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, defense attorneys say sending Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob."(Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bail was set at $2 million on Monday for a 17-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two men during an August protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the father of one victim told the court the teen “thinks he’s above the law” and would disappear if freed before the trial.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, is charged with fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a protest over a police shooting in August. He is also charged with wounding a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse turned himself in to police in Antioch the morning after the Aug. 25 shootings. He was extradited to Wisconsin on Friday and made his initial court appearance in Kenosha County on Monday afternoon.

In addition to the homicide charges, Rittenhouse faces counts of attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

His attorney, Mark Richards, asked Court Commissioner Loren Keating to set bail at $750,000 and place Rittenhouse on electronic monitoring, arguing that the protesters had attacked the teen that night and that Rittenhouse had fired in self-defense.

Richards also argued that Rittenhouse tried to turn himself in seconds after the shootings but officers ignored him. Video showed Rittenhouse walk past police vehicles with an assault-style weapon slung over his shoulder and his hands in the air. No one stopped him even though protesters could be heard screaming that he had just shot people. Police later explained that they didn’t arrest him at the scene because it was chaotic.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger asked for $2 million bond, noting that Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted of the homicide charges, which makes him a flight risk.

“The defendant doesn’t want to be here and if released won’t come back,” Binger said.

Keating allowed Huber’s father, John Huber, to speak during the video hearing. He asked the commissioner to set bail between $4 million and $10 million. He said that Rittenhouse has become a rallying symbol for conservatives upset by the destruction of property during protests this year over police brutality. People have been raising money for Rittenhouse and militia groups would gladly hide him from police, Huber alleged.

A legal defense fund for Rittenhouse has attracted millions of dollars in donations. Rittenhouse’s mother got a standing ovation from women in the audience at a Waukesha County GOP function in September, according to a tweet from conservative commentator Michelle Malkin.

“Kyle Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law,” Huber said. “He’s been treated as much by law enforcement. For him to run wouldn’t surprise me.”

Huber’s son hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard before Rittenhouse shot him, but was he only trying to stop Rittenhouse, the father said.

“Self-defense, that’s impossible,” he said, growing more agitated as he spoke. “He had already killed a guy and tried to run. My son was a hero. He tried to stop him. He was a hero. Anyone who says otherwise is dead wrong, including the president. How dare he.”

President Donald Trump has said Rittenhouse’s actions might have been warranted, suggesting that the protesters might have killed him.

Richards tried to object to Huber’s remarks, but Keating cut him off.

Grosskreutz’s attorney, Kimberley Motley, asked for $4 million bail, calling Rittenhouse’s behavior “inexcusable.”

Keating set bail at $2 million, saying Rittenhouse has no ties to Kenosha, he fled the state after the shootings and he faces life in prison if convicted. He ordered Rittenhouse not to have any contact with the victims' families or to possess any weapons if he’s released.

Rittenhouse attended the hearing via a video feed from jail and was wearing an orange mask and a dark blue jail jumpsuit. He spoke only to say that he understood the conditions of his release.

The shootings happened two days after a white police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot the 29-year-old Black man seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down. Video of the shooting sparked several nights of protests in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000 on the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

National

Republicans try to maintain power in Senate, Democrats seek to widen majority in House

Updated: 49 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump vs. Biden: The final push for the Oval Office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Donald Trump and Joe Biden make one final push for the Oval Office.

Local

Statewide alert issued for deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
A deadly crash was under investigation in Colorado on Monday and authorities believe the person responsible is on the run.

National Politics

In 2020 finale, Trump combative, Biden on offense

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

Latest News

National

2 dead, 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack, authorities say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a “terror attack.”

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

National

Experts say Democrats could flip Colorado Senate seat on Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder expecting record-breaking voter turnout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Voter turnout in Pueblo County the day before the 2020 election.

Local

Authorities discover the remains of a Colorado mother on a 17,000-acre ranch

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An unsettling discovery by authorities has a Colorado sheriff’s office reaching out to the public for help.

National

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.