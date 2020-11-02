Authorities discover the remains of a Colorado mother on a 17,000-acre ranch

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An unsettling discovery by authorities has a Colorado sheriff’s office reaching out to the public for help.

According to the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, the property owners of a ranch that spans about 17,000 acres found what they believed to be human remains back on Oct. 8. The sheriff’s office was able to identify the body as 35-year-old Emily Norman.

“Emily was the mother of two young children,” the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release. “She struggled with homelessness the last several years, but typically stayed in the Denver Metro area.”

The sheriff’s office didn’t give an exact location of where her remains were found, but they said that it was close to the border of Elbert and Arapahoe Counties.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information in this case to contact them at 303-805-6111.

