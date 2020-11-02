4th robbery in 2 days reported at Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating the fourth robbery at a Springs business in under 48 hours.

A man and woman barged into a store just before 2:40 a.m. Monday and stole an unknown amount of cash and merchandise. The clerk told police that the male suspect was carrying a gun during the robbery, but never threatened to use it. Officers responded to the scene but were unable to find the suspects.

Police have not released the name of the business but do confirm it is in the 5700 block of South Carefree Circle, the same street block where a robbery was committed Halloween night. No suspect descriptions have been released at the time of this writing, and police have not commented on whether this robbery is connected to any of the robberies over the weekend.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies should contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

