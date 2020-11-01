Advertisement

Woman steals U-Haul, gets stuck in car wash, Calif. police say

By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:28 AM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Police said a California woman stole a U-Haul truck then got it stuck in a late-night trip to the car wash.

Police say 47-year-old Melinda Gonzales stole the truck then decided it was dirty.

According to management at the Chevron gas station, the driver blew through the warning sign then circled around and headed into the car wash.

They said the U-Haul rammed through the opening and got stuck inside.

“There’s burn marks and tire marks on the ground over there,” said Mike Ram, who helped remove the vehicle. “I think the soap slowed her down.”

After realizing she was trapped, the driver drove forward and backward repeatedly trying to get out.

Management says they told her multiple times to stop before they turned off power and she was able to get out safely.

After several hours, the U-Haul was out, the pumps back on and the ordeal over with.

Gonzales was charged with DUI and possession of stolen property.

Copyright 2020 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

National

Republicans try to maintain power in Senate, Democrats seek to widen majority in House

Updated: 49 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump vs. Biden: The final push for the Oval Office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Donald Trump and Joe Biden make one final push for the Oval Office.

Local

Statewide alert issued for deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
A deadly crash was under investigation in Colorado on Monday and authorities believe the person responsible is on the run.

National Politics

In 2020 finale, Trump combative, Biden on offense

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

Latest News

National

2 dead, 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack, authorities say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a “terror attack.”

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

National

Experts say Democrats could flip Colorado Senate seat on Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder expecting record-breaking voter turnout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Voter turnout in Pueblo County the day before the 2020 election.

Local

Authorities discover the remains of a Colorado mother on a 17,000-acre ranch

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An unsettling discovery by authorities has a Colorado sheriff’s office reaching out to the public for help.

National

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.