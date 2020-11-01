Store clerk threatened with Taser during robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robber threatened a clerk with a Taser while trying to steal money from a store early Sunday.

Police say the employee was getting ready to leave for the night when the suspect barged in and demanded money. He showed the victim his Taser and threatened to use it. After taking the night deposit, the robber fled the area and left the clerk unharmed.

Officers searched the surrounding area but couldn’t find the suspect.

At the time of this writing, police have not released a description of the robber. The business was not identified other than being in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue. The robbery was reported just after 1 a.m.

Anyone with information that can help in the case should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous calls can be placed with Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

