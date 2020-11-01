Man dead following 3 separate shootings in Pueblo Saturday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police detectives had a hectic Halloween night, fielding three shooting investigations including one at a hotel and a homicide.

Sgt. Frank Ortega, a spokesperson with the police department, tells 11 News it’s not clear if the shootings are connected.

The first shooting was reported just before 7:40 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel on North Elizabeth. The victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. He is not cooperating with the investigation.

Not long after, officers received a 911 call regarding an injured man needing immediate aid in the 2100 block of East 9th Street.

“The caller stated a male was bleeding and needing help,” Ortega wrote in a news release on the incident.

Officers discovered the man had been shot after arriving on scene. He died a short time later before he could be transported to the hospital. The coroner’s office has since identified him as 47-year-old Joseph Michael Estrada.

Ortega told 11 News the police department is investigating several leads, including the discovery that the victim was driving a stolen car. The car was found at the scene.

The third shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at a home not far from the second shooting, leaving the victim in critical condition, though he is expected to survive. Like in the first shooting, the victim is so far not cooperating with the investigation, and it took officers a while to track down where the shooting actually took place. Police eventually confirmed East 11th Street as the location.

Officers are executing a search warrant at a residence on E. 11th. An earlier shooting left a male in critical condition & officers believe this may be the scene. Patrol Officers, Investigators, & Dispatchers have worked together tonight to investigate a number of shooting calls. pic.twitter.com/GPf5Xs6A5I — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) November 1, 2020

Ortega says one or more of the shootings could have been in retaliation, or they may all be unrelated.

At the time of this writing, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective McClusky at 719-568-4571. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

