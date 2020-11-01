Advertisement

Man dead following 3 separate shootings in Pueblo Saturday night

Police lights can be seen at the scene of a deadly shooting Halloween night near 9th and Troy in Pueblo.
Police lights can be seen at the scene of a deadly shooting Halloween night near 9th and Troy in Pueblo.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:06 PM MST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police detectives had a hectic Halloween night, fielding three shooting investigations including one at a hotel and a homicide.

Sgt. Frank Ortega, a spokesperson with the police department, tells 11 News it’s not clear if the shootings are connected.

The first shooting was reported just before 7:40 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel on North Elizabeth. The victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. He is not cooperating with the investigation.

Not long after, officers received a 911 call regarding an injured man needing immediate aid in the 2100 block of East 9th Street.

“The caller stated a male was bleeding and needing help,” Ortega wrote in a news release on the incident.

Officers discovered the man had been shot after arriving on scene. He died a short time later before he could be transported to the hospital. The coroner’s office has since identified him as 47-year-old Joseph Michael Estrada.

Ortega told 11 News the police department is investigating several leads, including the discovery that the victim was driving a stolen car. The car was found at the scene.

The third shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at a home not far from the second shooting, leaving the victim in critical condition, though he is expected to survive. Like in the first shooting, the victim is so far not cooperating with the investigation, and it took officers a while to track down where the shooting actually took place. Police eventually confirmed East 11th Street as the location.

Ortega says one or more of the shootings could have been in retaliation, or they may all be unrelated.

At the time of this writing, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective McClusky at 719-568-4571. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Statewide alert issued for deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
A deadly crash was under investigation in Colorado on Monday and authorities believe the person responsible is on the run.

Local

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder expecting record-breaking voter turnout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Voter turnout in Pueblo County the day before the 2020 election.

Local

Authorities discover the remains of a Colorado mother on a 17,000-acre ranch

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An unsettling discovery by authorities has a Colorado sheriff’s office reaching out to the public for help.

Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

Forecast

Warm & quiet trend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 11.2.20

Latest News

National

Justice Barrett joins Supreme Court arguments for first time

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.

Local

Recycle your old pumpkins: Care and Share’s ‘The Great Pumpkin Rescue’ is back

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Local non-profit Care and Share is holding its annual “Great Pumpkin Rescue” from now until Nov. 15, giving the community some place to discard their old pumpkins and put them to good use.

Politics

Where to go: Register to vote, replace ballot, change address

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Where to go: Registering to vote, get replacement ballot, change address

Local

Lots of construction ahead this week in the I-25 gap

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Heads up, drivers! There’s a busy week ahead in the I-25 “Gap”!

Politics

AP Explains: The election result may be delayed. That’s OK.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
We may not know who won the presidential election on Tuesday night. And if so, it does not necessarily mean anything is broken, fraudulent, corrupted or wrong.

Crime

4th robbery in 2 days reported at Springs business

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police are investigating the fourth robbery at a Springs business in under 48 hours.