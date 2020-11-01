Advertisement

Fill-in Sears helps No. 25 Boise State beat Air Force 49-30

Falcons fall to 0-2 on season
Air Force huddles in the first quarter of their game against Boise State Saturday at Falcon Stadium
Air Force huddles in the first quarter of their game against Boise State Saturday at Falcon Stadium
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:20 PM MDT
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - Jack Sears threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score while filling in for Hank Bachmeier, Avery Williams scored on an 88-yard kickoff return and No. 25 Boise State beat Air Force 49-30. CT Thomas hauled in two of Sears' TD passes, including a 75-yarder on the game’s first play.

The Broncos have now captured 11 straight Mountain West games. Boise State was without Bachmeier after the sophomore QB didn’t make the trip for an unspecified reason.

Air Force saw its nine-game home winning streak snapped. The last team to win at Falcon Stadium before this weekend was Boise State in 2018.

