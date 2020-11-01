2 robberies in under an hour reported in east Springs on Halloween

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Robbers hit two Springs businesses in the span of 45 minutes Halloween night.

At the time of this writing, it’s unknown if the robberies are related. Both happened on the east side of town and were carried out in a similar fashion by a male suspect.

The first business was hit at exactly 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue. Police say a man dressed head to toe in black pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the employees. He fled the area afterward and was not found by officers.

At 7:46 p.m., police were called to a second robbery, this time at a store in the 5700 block of South Carefree Circle. A man again walked in, showed his gun, and told employees to hand over cash. He also left before officers arrived.

At the time of this writing, the names of the businesses have not been released by police, nor have suspect descriptions.

A third robbery happened in the wee hours of Sunday morning in Old Colorado City. In that case, the suspect’s weapon of choice was a Taser.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies should contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

