Advertisement

Pa. mom upset after educator asks students to post underwear photos online

By WPIX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:19 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WPIX) - A strange school assignment has a Pittsburgh mother upset and she wants the person who assigned it fired.

Brianha Grant shared a screenshot of a homework assignment her second-grade daughter received this week, asking her to post a photo of her underwear or to describe her underwear online.

“I’m upset about it. I don’t want my daughter engaged in anything that has to do with uploading anything personal to the internet,” Grant said.

Grant immediately called the school, saying the principal apologized and told her a librarian posted the assignment after reading the kids a book for Halloween.

“Honestly, it’s like very disturbing and I don’t want anyone else’s children to ever have to go through this,” Grant said.

When contacted, the school’s spokesperson said the district is aware of a questionable activity assigned by an educator as part of a class reading of the Halloween-themed book “Creepy Pair of Underwear.”

The assignment has been removed and the incident is currently under review.

“I’m more bothered that myself, as well as other parents whose children seen this, they have to explain to their kids how important it is not to do this,” Grant said.

Going forward, Grant plans to pay close attention to her daughter’s assignments and warns other parents to do the same.

“It makes me uncomfortable for my child to be in that school because I don’t know who else felt like this was OK,” Grant said.

The school is refusing to comment on what disciplinary action it may take.

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

National

Republicans try to maintain power in Senate, Democrats seek to widen majority in House

Updated: 47 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump vs. Biden: The final push for the Oval Office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Donald Trump and Joe Biden make one final push for the Oval Office.

Local

Statewide alert issued for deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
A deadly crash was under investigation in Colorado on Monday and authorities believe the person responsible is on the run.

National Politics

In 2020 finale, Trump combative, Biden on offense

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

Latest News

National

2 dead, 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack, authorities say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a “terror attack.”

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

National

Experts say Democrats could flip Colorado Senate seat on Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder expecting record-breaking voter turnout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Voter turnout in Pueblo County the day before the 2020 election.

Local

Authorities discover the remains of a Colorado mother on a 17,000-acre ranch

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An unsettling discovery by authorities has a Colorado sheriff’s office reaching out to the public for help.

National

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.