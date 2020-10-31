Halloween events in Colorado Springs and nearby areas
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of this list was compiled by 11 News partner the Gazette. Click here for their full list.
Visit Colorado Springs also has a list of events you can view by clicking here.
Boo at Briargate:
“Join us for a socially distanced Halloween event for families and trick-or-treat safely from your car window. Costumed characters provided by Spirit Halloween will hand out candy-filled Briargate Boo Bags! While supplies last”
1 to 4 p.m.
1885 Briargate Parkway
Boo at the Zoo, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Tickets for Nov. 1 still available as of Friday night)
The Oct. 25 event was rescheduled for Nov. 1. Click here for tickets.
Through Oct. 31: Haunted Lantern Tours:
Cave of the Winds, 100 Cave of the Winds Road, Manitou Springs, $45. Tickets required: caveofthewinds.com/plan-your-day/deals-events.
Through Nov. 1: Haunted Mines
3910 Palmer Park Blvd., $20 and up. Info: hauntedmines.org.
Through Nov. 13: Hellscream Haunted House
3021 N. Hancock Ave., $15 and up. Info: hellscreamhaunt.com.
Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Fright at the BOO!seum
Trick-or-treat stations, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 30, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 1, Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., ree admission for kids wearing costumes, regular admission for others. Tickets: 497-1234, usopm.org.
Oct. 31: Ghouls and Stools Day
Volunteer cleanup and costume contest, Bear Creek Dog Park, 9-11 a.m., 21st and Rio Grande streets; 520-7529.
Oct. 31: Halloween Hip-Hop Family Class
Come dressed in costume and learn the iconic classic Thriller with Ron Jules, 1-3 p.m., Colorado Springs Museum South Lawn, 215 S. Tejon St. Tickets required: csdance.org/halloween-hip-hop.
Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat - Drive Thru Event
4-6 p.m., Widefield Community Bible Church, 702 Quebec St.; widefieldbible.org.
