Halloween events in Colorado Springs and nearby areas

Boo at Briargate:

“Join us for a socially distanced Halloween event for families and trick-or-treat safely from your car window. Costumed characters provided by Spirit Halloween will hand out candy-filled Briargate Boo Bags! While supplies last”

1 to 4 p.m.

1885 Briargate Parkway

Boo at the Zoo, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Tickets for Nov. 1 still available as of Friday night)

The Oct. 25 event was rescheduled for Nov. 1. Click here for tickets.

Through Oct. 31: Haunted Lantern Tours:

Cave of the Winds, 100 Cave of the Winds Road, Manitou Springs, $45. Tickets required: caveofthewinds.com/plan-your-day/deals-events.

Through Nov. 1: Haunted Mines

3910 Palmer Park Blvd., $20 and up. Info: hauntedmines.org.

Through Nov. 13: Hellscream Haunted House

3021 N. Hancock Ave., $15 and up. Info: hellscreamhaunt.com.

Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Fright at the BOO!seum

Trick-or-treat stations, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 30, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 1, Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., ree admission for kids wearing costumes, regular admission for others. Tickets: 497-1234, usopm.org.

Oct. 31: Ghouls and Stools Day

Volunteer cleanup and costume contest, Bear Creek Dog Park, 9-11 a.m., 21st and Rio Grande streets; 520-7529.

Oct. 31: Halloween Hip-Hop Family Class

Come dressed in costume and learn the iconic classic Thriller with Ron Jules, 1-3 p.m., Colorado Springs Museum South Lawn, 215 S. Tejon St. Tickets required: csdance.org/halloween-hip-hop.

Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat - Drive Thru Event

4-6 p.m., Widefield Community Bible Church, 702 Quebec St.; widefieldbible.org.

