Advertisement

Halloween events in Colorado Springs and nearby areas

Halloween events graphic.
Halloween events graphic.(MGN)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of this list was compiled by 11 News partner the Gazette. Click here for their full list.

Visit Colorado Springs also has a list of events you can view by clicking here.

Boo at Briargate:

“Join us for a socially distanced Halloween event for families and trick-or-treat safely from your car window. Costumed characters provided by Spirit Halloween will hand out candy-filled Briargate Boo Bags! While supplies last”

1 to 4 p.m.

1885 Briargate Parkway

Boo at the Zoo, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Tickets for Nov. 1 still available as of Friday night)

The Oct. 25 event was rescheduled for Nov. 1. Click here for tickets.

Through Oct. 31: Haunted Lantern Tours:

Cave of the Winds, 100 Cave of the Winds Road, Manitou Springs, $45. Tickets required: caveofthewinds.com/plan-your-day/deals-events.

Through Nov. 1: Haunted Mines

3910 Palmer Park Blvd., $20 and up. Info: hauntedmines.org.

Through Nov. 13: Hellscream Haunted House

3021 N. Hancock Ave., $15 and up. Info: hellscreamhaunt.com.

Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Fright at the BOO!seum

Trick-or-treat stations, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 30, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 1, Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., ree admission for kids wearing costumes, regular admission for others. Tickets: 497-1234, usopm.org.

Oct. 31: Ghouls and Stools Day

Volunteer cleanup and costume contest, Bear Creek Dog Park, 9-11 a.m., 21st and Rio Grande streets; 520-7529.

Oct. 31: Halloween Hip-Hop Family Class

Come dressed in costume and learn the iconic classic Thriller with Ron Jules, 1-3 p.m., Colorado Springs Museum South Lawn, 215 S. Tejon St. Tickets required: csdance.org/halloween-hip-hop.

Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat - Drive Thru Event

4-6 p.m., Widefield Community Bible Church, 702 Quebec St.; widefieldbible.org.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

12 Colorado counties, including El Paso, hit with tighter restrictions as number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
State health officials are concerned a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado will lead to hospitals being overwhelmed with patients in ICU rooms.

News

DraftKings and sports betting in Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
11 News Digital Anchor Jon Wiener chatted with the president and co-founder of DraftKings about sports betting in Colorado. If you believe you have a gambling problem, please call 1-800-522-4700.

News

El Paso County Jail Report More Inmates and Staff Testing Positive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
El Paso County Jail Report More Inmates and Staff Testing Positive

News

Tougher Restrictions Coming to El Paso County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Tougher Restrictions Coming to El Paso County

Latest News

Forecast

A TREAT of a Forecast!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.30.20

Local

More COVID-19 restrictions for El Paso County after Election Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
11 News confirmed this Friday.

Local

Broncos cancel Friday practice after player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This announcement came Friday morning.

Local

COS homeowner finds 2 suspects in his car; suspect fires shots at homeowner

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This happened 2 a.m. Friday.

Local

Pandemic Canvassing: Different for Democrats and Republicans

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Pandemic Canvassing: Different for Democrats and Republicans

Good News Friday

Good News Friday Oct. 30

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Click here to watch!