Advertisement

Pandemic Canvassing: Different for Democrats and Republicans

By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The final push to get voter turnout, election canvassing, is in full swing.

Canvassers historically go door-to-door, talking to voters in-person about election issues and candidates. That method has been brought into question, as healthcare experts urge social distancing and limited social contact to avoid spreading the Coronavirus.

Subsequently, Democrats and Republicans are both adjusting canvassing. El Paso County’s Democratic Party has done away with traditional face-to-face canvassing because of safety concerns. Conversely, the County’s GOP is continuing face-to-face, door-knocking canvassing with face masks and social distancing.

“I don’t think we are being careless ... I think people know that voting is so important, that they are not going to let this deter them,” said El Paso County GOP Chair Vickie Tonkins.

When asked if she considered using solely remote canvassing options, like phone calls, mail-out documents, texts, and emails, Tonkins replied, “Never.” They are using those methods, but that chose not to rely on them alone.

Democrats however, are mainly using remote canvassing to reach voters.

“In the end, our goal is to keep people safe ... We have kept incredibly strict protocols," said Electra Johnson, El Paso County Democratic Party Chair.

When asked of her thoughts on the GOP continuing face-to-face canvassing, Johnson said “I think it’s really irresponsible, I’ve said that from day one.”

This local reaction is representative of a national trend, where democrats and republicans have opposing responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s opposing party’s chairpersons agreed, remote canvassing only goes so far. Johnson says, there are some voters who do not have any contact information on record other than a home address.

Tonkins and Johnson also both expect, the pandemic likely will not keep many Coloradans from voting because of the ballot drop box system. That has been the state standard for several elections, and it requires little to no physical contact with other people.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COS homeowner finds 2 suspects in his car; suspect fires shots at homeowner

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KKTV
This happened 2 a.m. Friday.

Forecast

A TREAT of a Forecast!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 10.30.20

Local

Good News Friday Oct. 30

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KKTV
Click here to watch!

Forecast

Nice Halloween weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

Latest News

Local

14 more voter service and polling centers open in El Paso County on Friday with 22 locations open on Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will open 14 more Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC), on Friday, October 30, adding to the eight VSPCs already operating.

Local

HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure at the Big R store in Trinidad

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Las Animas-Huerfano Counties District Health Department is alerting the public of possible COVID-19 exposure in Trinidad at a store.

Local

Colorado Springs Police search for carjacking suspect Thursday night

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Colorado Springs were searching for a carjacking suspect Thursday night.

Local

HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure for some Mountain Metropolitan Transit riders in Colorado Springs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
El Paso County Public health officials are encouraging anyone who used Mountain Metro fixed-route bus service between Oct. 19 - 26, to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Local

64 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the El Paso County Jail in a 24-hour period

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 among inmates.

News

Community helps Pikes Peak United Way raise $224,000+

Updated: 20 hours ago
KKTV teamed up with Pikes Peak United Way to raise money for people in need in the community.