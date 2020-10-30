More COVID-19 restrictions for El Paso County after Election Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller tells 11 News that Governor Polis’ office will add more COVID-19 restrictions on November 4th.

This is called Safer at Home Level 2.

BIG CHANGES:

- Gyms will now operate at 25% capacity or 50 people, compared to 75 people.

- Restaurants will now be able to only have a maximum of 50 people or up to 100 people if they are seated 6 feet apart.

It is unclear how long these restrictions will be in place for at this time.

Click here for more detailed information on what changes this will bring.

