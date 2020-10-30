HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure at the Big R store in Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Las Animas-Huerfano Counties District Health Department is alerting the public of possible COVID-19 exposure in Trinidad at a store.

All Things 81082, a media outlet that covers Trinidad and the surrounding area, reached out to 11 News on Thursday about the incident before the health department shared the following statement:

“Anyone who visited the Big R of Trinidad between October 26th and October 29th should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 14-days after being at the location,” said Kim Gonzales, Director of the Las Animas Huerfano Counties District Health Department.

According to the health department, an employee at the store tested positive for the virus on Thursday. To make matters worse, the health department is reporting that during contact tracing, “it was found customers did not provide accurate or complete contact information when signing in on the COVID-19 Onsite Screening form when arriving at the store. Because of this public health is not able to identify everyone who may have been exposed. Public health is relying on the community to share this important information to customers of the Big R of Trinidad.”

All Things 81082 informed 11 News that they will be continuing to track this particular incident and will provide updates on their Facebook page.

Possible Community Exposure to COVID-19 at Big R Store in Trinidad, CO The Las Animas-Huerfano Counties District Health... Posted by All Things 81082 on Thursday, October 29, 2020

