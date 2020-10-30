Gordon apologizes for DUI arrest: “I’m sorry I was even in that situation”

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was remorseful in his first public comments since his DUI arrest, asking Denver media to share his apology to Broncos Country.

“Because of the legal things, I haven’t been able to publicly go out and say what I need to say,” Gordon said via zoom Wednesday. “But just from me to you to put it out, I’m sorry I was even in the situation. I don’t want people to feel like, ‘Oh, because Melvin didn’t say anything, or he didn’t speak on it, he just doesn’t care and he’s not apologetic about the situation.’ That’s not the case at all.”

According to reports, Gordon drove home after having dinner with his friends late Tuesday, Oct. 13. Police said Gordon was going 71 mph in a 35, and failed a field sobriety test when they pulled him over. Gordon was charged with speeding and DUI, and is due to appear in court on Nov. 13. He was held out of practice Oct. 15 by coach Vic Fangio. The Broncos said Gordon would not face additional punishment from the team, but could be suspended by the NFL.

“I had a hard time dealing with it myself. Like I said, I hadn’t been in trouble before, so it was tough. To the people of Denver and everyone, I don’t want anyone to feel like I don’t care and say, ‘Oh, he got his money, he doesn’t care.’ I do. I’m not happy I was in the situation," Gordon said.

The Broncos signed Gordon two a two-year, $16 million deal during the offseason. He was selected by the then-San Diego Chargers in the 1st round of the 2015 draft and played for the team for five years. Gordon has rushed the ball 82 times for 349 yards and 4 total touchdown in his first year with the Broncos. He was held out of Denver’s 18-12 Week 6 win due to strep throat.

