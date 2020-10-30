COS homeowner finds 2 suspects in his car; suspect fires shots at homeowner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs resident escaped a scary situation after he found two strangers sitting in his car early Friday morning- one of those suspects even fired twice at the homeowner.

Around 2 a.m. Friday a homeowner on Heywood Court just off Woodmen Rd. in the Briargate area called police after he saw two people sitting in his car.

Police say the victim went to confront the males but they got out of the car and started walking away. That’s when one of the suspects reportedly fired two shots at the homeowner.

Officers searched the area but were not able to find the suspects. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The only suspect description at this time is two, young adult males, race unknown.

Police are asking if anyone has information or video of the incident to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.