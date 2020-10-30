Colorado Springs Police search for carjacking suspect Thursday night
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were searching for a carjacking suspect Thursday night.
The crime happened at about 5:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Academy Boulevard, close to Galley Road. Police believe the suspect was armed with a knife and stole a green Nissan Rogue with Colorado license plate 223-GMF.
If you see the vehicle, police are asking you not to approach it. Call 719-444-7
000 with any information that could help authorities.
