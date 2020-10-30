Advertisement

Colorado Springs Police search for carjacking suspect Thursday night

(WSAZ)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were searching for a carjacking suspect Thursday night.

The crime happened at about 5:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Academy Boulevard, close to Galley Road. Police believe the suspect was armed with a knife and stole a green Nissan Rogue with Colorado license plate 223-GMF.

If you see the vehicle, police are asking you not to approach it. Call 719-444-7

000 with any information that could help authorities.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure for some Mountain Metropolitan Transit riders in Colorado Springs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
El Paso County Public health officials are encouraging anyone who used Mountain Metro fixed-route bus service between Oct. 19 - 26, to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Forecast

A TREAT of a Forecast!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.29.20

Local

64 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the El Paso County Jail in a 24-hour period

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 among inmates.

News

Community helps Pikes Peak United Way raise $224,000+

Updated: 7 hours ago
KKTV teamed up with Pikes Peak United Way to raise money for people in need in the community.

Latest News

Local

BREAKING: Pueblo Mayor announces 2 week curfew following COVID-19 spike

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This begins Friday at 10 p.m.

Local

UCCS will move most classes to online learning after Thanksgiving

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
UCCS announced Thursday all but a few classes will move to remote learning for the final three weeks of the semester to minimize rise and potential spread of COVID-19.

Local

Two homeless found dead in Pueblo after cold weather

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
The two were found this week.

News

Cyberbullying in Colorado Springs

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

Cyberbullying growing concern as kids are online more during COVID-19 pandemic; what parents should look out for

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
The local hospital has seen a 39 percent increase in behavioral health visits between August and September.

Forecast

Nice Thursday

Updated: 13 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts