Colorado Springs Police search for carjacking suspect Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were searching for a carjacking suspect Thursday night.

The crime happened at about 5:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Academy Boulevard, close to Galley Road. Police believe the suspect was armed with a knife and stole a green Nissan Rogue with Colorado license plate 223-GMF.

If you see the vehicle, police are asking you not to approach it. Call 719-444-7

Reported stolen car alert: Green Nissan Rogue, CO plate 223GMF. Taken from 1100 N Academy at 5:45pm. DO NOT APPROACH. If seen call 719-4447000. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) October 29, 2020

000 with any information that could help authorities.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.