Advertisement

Broncos cancel Friday practice after player tests positive for COVID-19

This announcement came Friday morning.
(KKCO)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos announced they have canceled practice after a player tests positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from the team, they add “As a precaution, we have made the decision to postpone today’s practice and conduct virtual meetings in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. The team is scheduled to return to UCHealth Training Center for practice tomorrow.”

Check back for more information as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

More COVID-19 restrictions for El Paso County after Election Day

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
11 News confirmed this Friday.

Local

COS homeowner finds 2 suspects in his car; suspect fires shots at homeowner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This happened 2 a.m. Friday.

Local

Pandemic Canvassing: Different for Democrats and Republicans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Pandemic Canvassing: Different for Democrats and Republicans

Forecast

A TREAT of a Forecast!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 10.30.20

Latest News

Local

Good News Friday Oct. 30

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Click here to watch!

Forecast

Nice Halloween weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

Local

14 more voter service and polling centers open in El Paso County on Friday with 22 locations open on Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will open 14 more Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC), on Friday, October 30, adding to the eight VSPCs already operating.

Local

HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure at the Big R store in Trinidad

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Las Animas-Huerfano Counties District Health Department is alerting the public of possible COVID-19 exposure in Trinidad at a store.

Local

Colorado Springs Police search for carjacking suspect Thursday night

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Colorado Springs were searching for a carjacking suspect Thursday night.

Local

HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure for some Mountain Metropolitan Transit riders in Colorado Springs

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
El Paso County Public health officials are encouraging anyone who used Mountain Metro fixed-route bus service between Oct. 19 - 26, to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.