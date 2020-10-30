Broncos cancel Friday practice after player tests positive for COVID-19

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos announced they have canceled practice after a player tests positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from the team, they add “As a precaution, we have made the decision to postpone today’s practice and conduct virtual meetings in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. The team is scheduled to return to UCHealth Training Center for practice tomorrow.”

