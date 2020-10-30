Advertisement

Arenado wins Fielding Bible, awarded to top defenders in MLB

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, fans congratulate Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado after the Rockies defeated the Washington 12-0, in Denver. The sluggish free agent market the last two years has not scared off Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, who could be among the prizes in the 2020 pool. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is once again racking up the offseason awards.

For the 4th time in his career, Arenado has been named a winner of the Fielding Bible Award. The voting is determined by a 12-person panel affiliated with Sports Info Solutions, who chooses the “top defensive multi-position player” at each spot in the field.

Arenado’s 4th win is tied for the most wins by a 3rd baseman with Adrian Beltre. “Arenado led all MLB players with 15 Runs Saved. No other third baseman was in double figures,” the website reads. “Arenado stood out most on balls hit to his left, making 58-of-89 plays on which he had a greater-than zero chance of getting at least one out. That was 10 more than he was expected to record based on historical probabilities.”

Arenado won the Fielding Bible Award in three straight seasons, from 2015-17. He is also a finalist for a Gold Glove Award, which will be announced Nov. 3.

