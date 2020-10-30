14 more voter service and polling centers open in El Paso County on Friday with 22 locations open on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will open 14 more Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC), on Friday, October 30, adding to the eight VSPCs already operating. This weekend 22 VSPC locations will be open Saturday, October 31, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Clerk’s Office encourages voters who are needing in-person services to utilize Saturday hours in advance of Election Day.

On Monday, November 2, an additional 13 VSPCs will open, bringing the total to 35 locations. Hours of operation will be 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on November 2 and Election Day, November 3.

“We want to ensure voters are unencumbered in seeking services they need to vote and have strategically located VSPCs throughout the county,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “If necessary, to visit a VSPC voters are urged to do so now and avoid anticipated long lines. We also encourage voters to vote their mail ballot from the safety of their home and return at a 24/7 drop box.”

Voters should be aware that the primary purposes of a Voter Center are to:

-register new voters

-update voter registrations

-issue a replacement ballot

-issue a ballot to a voter who did not receive one in the mail

-offer ADA ballot marking devices for individuals with disabilities

If an individual prefers to vote in person, they may come to a Voter Center and receive a paper ballot to vote and deposit, or they can drop their completed mail ballot off in person. All ballots, whether mail ballot or in person are processed in the same manner.

The Clerk’s branch offices will be closed for motor vehicle, driver’s license and recording services on Monday, November 2 and Election Day, November 3. All the branch offices will be open as Voter Service and Polling Centers and will provide only voting services on those two days. Kiosks for self-service vehicle registration renewal also are available with locations at www.epcdrives.com. Online motor vehicle services are available at https://mydmv.colorado.gov/_/

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, voters are encouraged to utilize their mail ballot and vote in the safety and security of their home, to help safeguard the well-being of the electorate and staff. Voters seeking in-person service will be asked to abide by COVID-19 safety precautions to receive services.

El Paso County VSPC locations are determined utilizing a geographic information system (GIS) and strategically placed throughout the county. Over 99 percent of the population live within 10 or 15 minutes from a VSPC or secure 24/7 ballot drop-off box.