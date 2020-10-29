UCCS will move most classes to online learning after Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, will move most classes to online learning after Thanksgiving break.

UCCS announced Thursday all but a few classes will move to remote learning for the final three weeks of the semester to minimize rise and potential spread of COVID-19.

Students in residence halls will have the option to remain on campus with increased testing. Students who have off-campus experiences at hospitals, K-12 schools and internships will follow the COVID-19 guidelines at those locations.

Residence halls and dining halls will remain open for students through the end of the fall semester as originally scheduled. Students who opt to stay at home for the final three weeks of the semester may receive a credit for the spring housing charges using instructions emailed to them.

“We know that we are beginning a season of holidays that often involve travel and family gatherings,” said Chancellor Venkat Reddy in a memo to the campus community. “The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our number one priority."

