Two homeless found dead in Pueblo after cold weather

The two were found this week.
Snowy weather, snow flake background / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Coroner says two homeless people were found dead in Pueblo after a blast of winter weather.

The coroner says the first victim was found on Monday and has been identified as 61-year-old Jimmy Aguilar. The second victim, identified as 67-year-old Jimmy Niles, was found on Tuesday.

The cause of death has not been determined yet.

