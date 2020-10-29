Two homeless found dead in Pueblo after cold weather

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Coroner says two homeless people were found dead in Pueblo after a blast of winter weather.

The coroner says the first victim was found on Monday and has been identified as 61-year-old Jimmy Aguilar. The second victim, identified as 67-year-old Jimmy Niles, was found on Tuesday.

The cause of death has not been determined yet.

Two decedents were discovered outdoors during the recent cold weather in Pueblo. Jimmy Aguilar, 61, on the 26th and Jimmy Niles, 67, on the 27th. Both men appear to have been homeless at the time of their death. Autopsies are scheduled to determine their cause of death. pic.twitter.com/Xisg1BMlN8 — Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) October 29, 2020

