Advertisement

Police looking for possible DUI suspect who ran away from scene of deadly crash in southeast Colorado Springs

South Academy and Hancock Expressway deadly crash
South Academy and Hancock Expressway deadly crash(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a possible DUI suspect who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in southeast Colorado Springs.

Officers on scene told 11 News a car was hit by a pickup truck on South Academy and Hancock Expressway early Thursday morning. Investigators say the driver of the truck ran off, leaving the truck in the middle of the road.

Investigators found a case of beer on the road that appeared to have fallen out of the truck, which leads them to believe the driver may have been drinking.

One woman died in the crash. Police have not released a description of the pickup driver at the time of this writing.

The intersection was still closed as of 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Temps are looking up!

Updated: 1 hours ago
Forecast 10.28.20

Local

Colorado Springs VA Hospital in the works

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
VA hospital in Colorado Springs in the works.

National

At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Local

King Soopers stores in Colorado will soon offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Getting an antibody test in Colorado may soon be as convenient as going to pick up a gallon of milk.

Latest News

Local

Colorado governor directs one-time $375 stimulus payments to 435,000 qualifying residents impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado’s governor announced a plan to provide financial help to more than 400,000 residents impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime

2 Denver residents arrested in Springs bank robbery spree

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Two men have been arrested in a string of bank robberies carried out in Colorado Springs since early October.

Crime

‘This is real’: Woman warns others after losing $95K to scammer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
A Colorado Springs woman is sharing her story after being scammed out of more than $95,000. She hopes others learn from her situation.

Sports

2021 Boston Marathon postponed, ‘at least’ until the fall

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Boston Athletic Association says that it won’t hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired.

News

Academy District 20 snow day plans

Updated: 20 hours ago