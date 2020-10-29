Police looking for possible DUI suspect who ran away from scene of deadly crash in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a possible DUI suspect who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in southeast Colorado Springs.

Officers on scene told 11 News a car was hit by a pickup truck on South Academy and Hancock Expressway early Thursday morning. Investigators say the driver of the truck ran off, leaving the truck in the middle of the road.

Investigators found a case of beer on the road that appeared to have fallen out of the truck, which leads them to believe the driver may have been drinking.

One woman died in the crash. Police have not released a description of the pickup driver at the time of this writing.

The intersection was still closed as of 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as we learn more.

