Advertisement

Meat industry rebounds after COVID-19 setbacks, but will it last?

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:10 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly every industry in America is trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Nepveaux, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said that one critical area looks to be improving: America’s meat industry.

“We all like to eat, don’t we?” Nepveaux said.

Early in the pandemic, coronavirus outbreaks inside processing plants -- and increased demand at grocery stores -- raised concerns about the possibility of a meat shortage and price increases. But the industry avoided that.

The Department of Agriculture reported in June that meat processing plants were operating at 95% to 98% of their 2019 levels, following President Trump’s executive order to keep them open during the pandemic.

“It’s a question of whether or not we’ll ever be back at 100% of where they were operating," Nepveaux said.

There are many unknowns as we head into 2021: When will we see an end to the pandemic? Will President Trump or Joe Biden be leading the county? Experts we talked to said those factors play a large role in what’s next for the meat industry.

John Anderson is the president of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. He agrees that the industry is back on track, but he is still concerned about what lies ahead.

“The industry will survive," Anderson said. "The challenge is how does it look coming out the other end?”

Anderson wants more support from Washington, like financial compensation to farmers for pigs that were euthanized when processing plants slowed production in response to the pandemic.

Brooke Rollins, assistant to President Trump, said the president is committed to keeping the supply chain moving.

“The idea that there’s gonna be another run on supermarkets, that the whole country may shut down again, it’s just not going to happen," Rollins said. "At least with this president at the helm.”

Joe Biden said he supports higher wages and protections for workers inside processing plants. But would he shut down plants to fight a COVID outbreak? We asked his campaign several times, but they did not respond to our questions.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:43 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Politics

COLORADO VOTERS: If you are mailing in your ballot, you must do so by today

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:42 AM MDT
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Monday is an important deadline day for the 2020 Presidential Election for Colorado voters.

Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aides

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:42 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

Politics

GOP-only vote advances Barrett Supreme Court nomination to Senate; Dems boycott vote

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:24 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Republicans powered past a Democratic boycott of the session Thursday to keep confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick on track before Election Day.

Latest News

Politics

US officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say Iran is responsible for emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest in multiple states.

News

BBB Warns of Election Based Scams

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:09 PM MDT
|
BBB Warns of Election Based Scams

News

What if you haven't gotten your ballot yet?

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:07 PM MDT
|
What if you haven't gotten your ballot yet?

Politics

High court allows 3-day extension for Pennsylvania ballots

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:04 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count ballots received up to three days after the election, rejecting a Republican plea.

National

Video appears to show Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects training

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:41 AM MDT
Evidence was played in federal court of the field training exercises federal prosecutors say were carried out in a plot to storm Michigan’s capitol and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Politics

Record number of voters already turning out for election, amidst pandemic

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:22 PM MDT
|
By Megan Hiler and Olivia DaRocha
This year, more people are expected to vote by mail than ever before. Voters in Colorado are getting their ballots turned in earlier than ever.