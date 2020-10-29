Advertisement

King Soopers stores in Colorado will soon offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Getting an antibody test in Colorado may soon be as convenient as going to pick up a gallon of milk.

Kroger announced on Wednesday they would be the “first U.S. retailer to offer COVID-19 rapid antibody testing to our customers.” The finger-prick blood sample test would yield results in about 15 minutes for a cost of $25.

The FDA-authorized tests are already available at Kroger pharmacies in Michigan and California. A representative with King Soopers confirmed with 11 News testing will be offered at all King Soopers and City Market pharmacies by the end of November.

