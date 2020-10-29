HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure for some Mountain Metropolitan Transit riders in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Health officials are encouraging anyone who used Mountain Metro fixed-route bus service between Oct. 19 - 26, to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

On Thursday, the City of Colorado Springs announced an outbreak of the virus for a contractor of Mountain Metropolitan Transit. One bus driver and two other employees who work for RATP-Dev, Mountain Metropolitan Transit’s fixed-route contractor, tested positive. All three have not been at work since Oct. 26.

“All Mountain Metro buses are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every evening with products approved by the EPA for coronavirus disinfecting,” a release from the city read. “Bus drivers and passengers are required to wear masks and teams are spraying seats, steering wheels, handles, buckles, stop request pull cords and other high-touch areas throughout the day. Mountain Metro is an essential service and a safe, reliable form of transportation.”

The driver who tested positive for COVID-19 was on the following routes on the following dates:

· Oct. 19: Routes 6, 8, and 17 between 8:49 am and 4:07 pm

· Oct. 20: Routes 6, 8, and 17 between 8:49 am and 4:07 pm

·Oct. 24: Routes 1 and 32 between 9:37 am and 5:32 pm

· Oct. 25: Route 19 between 8:14 and 3:35 pm

·Oct. 26: Routes 6, 8, and 17 between 8:49 am and 4:00 pm

